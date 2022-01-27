People’s Front for Transition kicks off countrywide mobilization

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The People’s Front for Transition, a loose political coalition that brings together several political parties and activists aimed at causing a political change in Uganda, has flagged off its mobilizers who will spread the call for a transitional government.

Dr. Kiiza Besigye, the National Chairman of the Front on Wednesday said that it is time to rally people all over the country to come together to tackle issues affecting their wellbeing instead of organizing protests in Kampala that can easily be disrupted by the security forces. He says industrial action can only be effective if it is organized at once all over the country.

Last year, members of the coalition started traversing the country spreading the message about the need for the change of government and transition from the current government. The Front says it was slow and ineffective compared to using the mobilizers staying in those regions.

The mobilizers have been given books explaining the leadership crisis in the country, the transition agenda of the People’s Front and how organized it is to deal with the leadership crisis in the country.

According to the coalition’s transition agenda, a person who serves as President of the transitional government of national unity shall not be eligible to contest for an election or serve in any political office on expiry of the four-year term. The Vice President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Members of the transitional assembly will also be ineligible for election at least for five years.

The transitional agenda lists 13 priority areas that will be focused on by the government. These include demilitarizing politics, the promulgation of a new constitution, restructuring of government institutions, promoting inclusivity, facilitating devolution of power, promoting national healing and reconciliation among others.

Besigye said people who aspire for change should come together regardless of their political affiliation and peacefully confront the NRM that he said has dominated and caused suffering to majority Ugandans. He says that the Front will work with political parties that do not subscribe to the front through a joint action committee.

The Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who is the National Vice Chairman of the Front called for unity among forces of change. Lukwago said partisan interests are the cause of the failure of the liberation struggle in Uganda. He urged people to act together without relying on political party interests if they are to see a transition of power in Uganda.

Ddembe Abdu Karim, the Front’s organizer for Wakiso says that he will reach out to the people door to door in the 8 constituencies under his jurisdiction. He says he is optimistic that people will listen to the message and act as directed by the Front.

URN