People power unveils coordination team in Bunyoro

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | People Power, a pressure group led by Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, has unveiled a coordination team that will spearhead its activities in Bunyoro region, ahead of the 2021 presidential elections.

The Bunyoro People Power district coordinators were unveiled on Saturday afternoon by Barnabas Tinkasiimire, the Chief Coordinator of People Power in Bunyoro sub region, at a function held at his home in Busoiga Village, Kagadi district.

50 members were selected to coordinate People Power activities in all the seven districts of the region. The districts include Hoima, Kagadi, Kakumiro, Kiryandongo, Buliisa, Kibaale and Kikuube.

The team comprises Rogers Amanyire, who was elected Chief Coordinator for Masindi district, William Wataka for Kiryandongo, Godfrey Angaliya in Buliisa, Livingston Akugizibwe, the coordinator for Kagadi district and Twaise Mugisha, the coordinator for Kikuube district.

Others are Grace Asiimwe (Hoima), Anatoly Kirigwaijjo (Kibaale) and Godfrey Musoke. These will work with other elected district executive members to strengthen and spread the People Power agenda in Bunyoro.

The Bunyoro district coordinators have been tasked to recruit Sub County, parish and village coordinators in the region elect five coordinators for every sub county, eight coordinators for every parish and ten for every village.

Tinkasimire challenged the coordinators to work as foot soldiers who will cause change in Uganda

Tinkasimire decried the alarming rates of corruption, Land grabbing, insecurity, Unemployment, low prices for Agricultural produce and the sorry state of Health facilities in the country.

He said Bunyoro, as a region has not benefited anything from the ruling government apart from the critical oil roads that he says are being constructed with an aim of facilitating the oil activities. He says if oil had not been discovered in Bunyoro, even the roads would still be in sorry state.

Rogers Amanyire, the Masindi district coordinator also decried the alarming levels of unemployment among the youths, Low prices for Agricultural produce and corruption among government officials and entities.

Grace Asiimwe, the Coordinator for Hoima district calls on women in Bunyoro to actively get engaged in politics so that they can be heard.

She stated that women especially in Bunyoro are still lagging behind in terms of political leadership.

William Wataka, the Kiryandongo Chief Coordinator is optimistic that People Power will help them voice their concerns as a team that would want to cause developmental changes in the country.

