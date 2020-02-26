People Power supporter’s death dents Uganda Police – ANT

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT has said that the death of Ritah Nabukenya, a supporter of the People Power pressure group who succumbed to injuries sustained following a motor accident, is a dent on the Uganda Police.

A motorcycle on which Nabukenya was seated was allegedly intentionally knocked by a police patrol pick-up having seen her donning a People Power beret and red clothing headed. Nabukenya was reportedly heading to Buganda Road Court, where Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi was set to appear before the grade one magistrate, Olga Karungi.

The court appearance was in relation to a case in which together with David Lule, Julius Katongole, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu and Edward Ssebufu were accused of disobeying the Public Order Management Act, by organizing an unauthorized demonstration against a tax on social media also known as the Over the Top services [OTT.]

In a statement, the Police said that a bodaboda on which Nabukenya was seated collided with another yet to be identified motorcycle leading to the injuries that caused her death at Mulago hospital.

Speaking through the party spokesperson, Wilberforce Sseryazi, said that the death of Nabukenya and the continued clampdown on the consultation efforts of Kyagulanyi are an indicator that the government of President Museveni fears competition.

They called upon the police to respect the law and allow every political player who has fulfilled the demands of the law to move freely without being hindered in any way.

For his part, Sulaiman Kakaire, the deputy spokesperson said that as a party, although they are yet to taste the wrath of the police, they can’t look the other way, when colleagues in the opposition are being hounded. He explained that maybe because they have not yet started conducting outdoor consultation, the government doesn’t take them as a threat yet.

Yesterday, police stopped for the eighth-time Kyagulanyi from holding a consultation meeting in his bid to contest against President Museveni in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

Citing a failure to fulfill all the conditions enshrined in the Public Order Management Act, and those agreed upon during a meeting they had with the Electoral Commission, the police stopped the Ndeeba meeting that was supposed to take place at Pope Paul Memorial Hotel .

There were ugly scenes as police battled People Power supporters who were incensed by the decision to stop their meeting.

******

URN