People Power starts identifying candidates for political positions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The People Power Election Management Committee has started the process of identifying candidates for endorsement ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The process which started at the movement’s Kamwokya-based secretariat in Kampala will also be used to negotiate a consensus between multiple members expressing interest for a single post. This process runs until July 20, 2020.

The deputy head of the Election Management Committee Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, took the aspirants through several guidelines to be followed by every person picking the expression of interest forms. Among the requirements is a seconder who holds the people power values at heart.

The pressure group championed by Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has also established regional and district offices to conduct the same activities nationwide. John Mary Ssebuufu, one of the committee members told URN that their objective is to establish a structured spine of People Power leaning leaders from the grassroots to protect and defend their vote on polling day.

Meanwhile, there was a commotion earlier as the commission started distributing forms leading to a temporal suspension of the process. The uproar started after concerns that the nature of the forms had attracted aspirants from the opponents who wanted to use them as an infiltration channel into the movement.

Mukaaku told Uganda Radio Network, that the problem was identified earlier and they decided to change the physical outlook of the forms as well as some of the details.

Some of the aspirants who expressed interest and picked forms on the first day advised the committee to avoid falling prey to corruption and bias while vetting and scrutinizing candidates across the country.

URN