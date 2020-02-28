People power leaders commit to fight on despite attacks

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | People Power pressure group leaders have said that they do not intend to relent in the struggle to liberate Uganda, even after a series of shootings which have claimed their supporter’s lives.

This was announced during a sendoff of Daniel Kyeyune, a resident of Church Zone in Nakulabye, who was shot dead by unidentified people on Tuesday night in Nansana Municipality. Kyeyune, 28, was gunned down when the police and local defense unit personnel clashed with People Power supporters who were returning from the burial of another of their supporter who died in an accident a day earlier.

Hundreds of family members, friends and People Power supporters led by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi converged at Kabombo village in Semuto Sub County, Nakaseke district on Thursday, to see him off.

During the sendoff, Nakaseke South Member of Parliament Ssemakula Luttamaguzi said the killings of People Power supporters is aimed at forcing them to abandon the demand for change in leadership. Luttamaguzi says that there is increasing intolerance against opposition supporters whom he cautioned to brace themselves for the worst in the run up to the 2021 elections.

People Power Leaders equally condemned the shooting, but added that this energizes them to fight on, until Uganda is liberated. They honored the deceased as a freedom fighter.

Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the People Power Movement and Kyadondo East MP warned security personnel against killing innocent Ugandans saying these may also resort to fight back. Kyagulanyi explained that People’ Power supporters are not bad people as security operatives want to portray them but many of them have been provoked beyond what they can contain.

Earlier on Policemen commanded by District Police Commander Sulait Kitaka were deployed heavily to avert clashes at the burial. This came after family members engaged in scuffle insisting they were not interested in political talks. Dan Kyeyune is survived by two children and a wife.

*******

URN