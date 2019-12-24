People power coordinator, four others arrested for staging illegal rally

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Iganga Police are holding Eddy Lugwire, the Kigulu North People Power Coordinator and four others for allegedly staging a night rally without clearance from Electoral Commission. The others are Monisa Kusasira, Ibrahim Kobula, Eria Sseko, and Dan Muliiko.

It is alleged that the suspects organized a political rally at Bunyiiro primary school in Nakalama Sub County in Iganga district on Sunday night leading to their arrest. Shortly after his arrest on Sunday night, Lugwire posted message on a WhatSapp group claiming that he had been roughed up by gunmen in a saloon car.

“I have been attacked by around three armed men who have since bundled me up in a saloon car. They are driving at a terrific speed and I am not sure of our destination,” reads his post in part. Bamu Lulenzi, the Iganga District People Power Coordinator wrote another post explaining how they had cross checked for their colleague in different police stations in vain.

“We have searched for Lugwire at different police stations within the district but all officers on duty are denying his presence,” reads his post in part. He claimed that their efforts to follow up the matter were frustrated as security operatives from Busoga East police region denied knowledge of Lugwire’s whereabouts.

However, on Monday, the Iganga District Police Commander, David Ndaula told URN that the suspects were arrested for breaching electoral laws and are locked up at Iganga Central police station.

URN