Pence reportedly testifies before federal grand jury investigating Capitol riot

Washington, USA | Xinhua | Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence, a Republican, spent several hours testifying at a courthouse in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, according to media reports.

A federal judge last month ordered Pence to comply with a subpoena to testify, and former U.S. President Donald Trump failed in a bid to block his former deputy’s testimony.

Last year, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations relating to Trump.

One of the investigations is about whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump, who is running for the 2024 White House, has lashed out at those investigations, alleging that they are politically motivated.

A large group of Trump’s supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted a joint session of Congress to affirm the results of the 2020 presidential election in which Democrat Joe Biden won.

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted in the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years to which at least five deaths have been linked.