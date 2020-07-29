Pece prison placed under quarantine as inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pece Prison in East Division in Gulu City has been placed under the 14 days’ mandatory quarantine after one of the inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, whose identity has been withheld, was transferred to Pece Prisons from Amuru district on June 30th, 2020.

His test results issued by the Health Ministry on Tuesday showed that he had tested positive prompting Gulu District COVID-19 Task force to rush him to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital isolation ward for treatment.

Dr. Paska Apiyo, the head of Case Management at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital told URN in an interview that the inmate was admitted around 4pm on Tuesday and was in stable condition.

Maj. Santos Okot Lapolo, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner, who Chairs the District COVID-19 Task force revealed that they have deployed their surveillance team at the prison facility to assess the situation.

Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons Services Spokesperson told URN that the prison facility is has been placed under 14 days’ quarantine effective immediately. He both the inmates and prison will not be allowed to move for the next two weeks.

URN