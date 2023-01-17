Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo postponed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo which was scheduled to be held next month was extended by a month, organisers said.

This year’s expo was set to be held February 8 – 11 but has now been postponed to April 26 – 28, 2023 and according to Uganda Tourism Board, the rescheduling of the event will allow a comprehensive engagement and participation of stakeholders.

According to the UTB board chairperson, Daudi Migereko, this year’s edition seeks to reposition destination Uganda through transformational marketing of all the country’s tourism offering post the pandemic.

He added that the one-month extension will enable a comprehensive arrangement that provides sufficient time for participation.

“Over the years, POATE has given stakeholders of the tourism industry a unique chance to network, meet new clients and discuss business opportunities,” he said.

The expo will feature national, regional and international exhibitors, business-to-business and business-to-consumer meetings, and hosted buyer familiarisation trips, among many activities.

UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova explained that closer ties between Uganda and the major international tourism source markets will be fostered with the expo.

