Pearl Magic Prime celebrates 2nd anniversary

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Feb.08, MultiChoice Uganda, the home of pay TV entertainment celebrated the 2nd anniversary of one of its Homegrown Flagship Local Content channel, Pearl Magic Prime (PMP). Through its award-winning storytelling, Pearl Magic Prime has introduced the world to Ugandan stories, talent and storylines that have captured the hearts of many to establish itself as Uganda’s most loved storyteller, boasting of over 15 Local and International awards and over 70,000 hours of content in the Library tailored for its audiences.

Speaking during the celebration, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda, spoke into how the Pay TV operator has reinforced its commitment of delivering more local content as part of its broader strategy as well as the positive public reception of the channel.

“Since the launch of the channel, we have brought to our views over twenty-five (25) licensed and commissioned shows. While in the last 10 months alone, we have boosted our local content offering to the public, introducing up to eight (8) new shows to PMP that have been a darling and eye magnet for our DStv and GOtv subscribers. These include: The Kojja, Salvador Show, Gamyuse, Zizzu, Urban Life, Juniors Drama Club, KanSeeMe and Take Me Back” Jamugisa said.