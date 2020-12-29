Pearl Dairy scoops two People’s Choice accolades, enters new markets

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Pearl Dairy Farm Limited, the producer of Lato Milk branded products emerged the winner of two People’s Choice Awards 2020 in the yoghurt and milk category that were announced at the end of last week in Kampala, it said in a Dec.28 notice.

The winners were identified through an electronic survey carried out by Muyz Plus Advertising International.

Lato yoghurt and Lato milk were voted by both consumers and traders for being the yoghurt and milk brand that satisfies their desires, and traditionally liked by people of the respective regions where the survey was conducted, and were the most stocked yoghurt and milk by traders.

The People’s Choice Awards were established in 2009 to recognise and appreciate business excellence in Uganda.

The awarding ceremony was officiated by the State Minister of Finance for General Duties, Gabriel Ajedra Aridru. He said: “As government, we will continue to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. I encourage all businesses to continue being innovative with their products and service delivery so that they can continue being relevant and competitive in this ever changing business environment.”

Pearl Dairy Marketing Manager, Kennedy Odhiambo said the company was recognised for its quality dairy products that have put Uganda on the international market and contributed towards improved nutrition in the country.

The company has since the beginning of this year faced external market access challenges especially in the neighbouring Kenya, which has compromised growth in revenue, expansion plans and led to a drop in price at farm gate, company executives say.

In response to this challenge, executives say, they have secured new markets on the African continent like South Sudan, Malawi and Ethiopia.

Beyond these markets, the company exports its products to the Middle East and Asian countries.