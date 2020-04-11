Pearl Dairy Farm Limited contributes Shs345m for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Pearl Dairy Farm Limited, the producers of Lato milk has donated Shs345million towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, it announced on April 09.

The government of Uganda has in the recent weeks urged well-wishers to donate cash and other relief items to support efforts of government that are geared towards fighting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Uganda had by April 11 confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus pandemic. No single case of death had been reported.

Majority of the population are locked home and many, especially those living in urban areas, could die of hunger if the national lockdown is not lifted soon, experts say.

Pearl’s Head of Sales Nirav Patel said they were donating 41,200 litres of liquid milk worth Shs225million to the Prime Minister’s Office and Shs120million to the Indian Association of Uganda.

“We are all concerned about the wellbeing of all Ugandans during this crisis,” Patel said.

Analysts say that contribution of this nature plays an important role in improving the wellbeing of the people at this time when the pandemic appears to have negatively impacted all classes of people in the country.

The government’s strategy to stop the spread of the pandemic has rotated around, among other things, urging the people to ‘stay home’ and practice social distancing of 4 metres.

The government has put in place a COVID-19 Response Fund where all contributions will be channeled.

A group of eminent individuals from different sectors have been appointed to oversee its operations. They will be working closely with the Office of the Prime Minister.