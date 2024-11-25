Peace Kabasweka leads Uganda to Morocco for All Africa Challenge

Kampala, Uganda | MARK NAMANYA – The Observer | The timing of the All-Africa Trophy Challenge in Agadir, Morocco couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time for Team Uganda. The tournament, which tees off at Tazegzout Golf Course this week, has attracted 21 teams including favourites South Africa, Zambia and Egypt.

Uganda’s reasons for optimism rest in the form of Peace Kabasweka whose brilliant form was highlighted in the two titles she lifted in Nigeria last month. The affable Kabasweka, who is the team captain, says that she and her colleagues have spent sufficient time working on their physical and mental condition.

“Golf is played not only with the hands but also in the head and our coach Flavia (Namakula) has spent considerable time ensuring that we are in the right frame of mind for Morocco,” Kabasweka told The Observer. “It is important that we manage ourselves mentally against the rest of the field.”

Besides Kabasweka, Uganda will also be represented by the experienced Martha Babirye and Meron Kyomugisha. The team was flagged off by the minister of state for sports Peter Ogwang who called upon the girls to represent the country honourably.

“We have no doubt that the team that has been put together has a lot of talent and the message I deliver from my boss, the First Lady, is that you must be exemplary in your behaviour because everything in life starts with discipline,” Ogwang noted at last Friday’s flag-off ceremony at Uganda Golf Club.

“The First Lady will be following your performance very keenly and I urge all of you to play to the best of your abilities because the government of Uganda is committed to supporting and developing the transformation of the game of golf in the country.”

The team will play a practice round today before the competition tees off tomorrow. It will be a medal event and each country’s two best scores are what will be considered for the team total. The tournament will be played over three days.

In Morocco the team will be coached by Flavia Namakula while Gloria Mbaguta is accompanying them as the team manager. The President of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union Doreen Mwesigye is also in Agadir.

Mwesigye noted that a top-three finish is not an impossibility for the country. “I know all the capabilities of the team chosen and if we play as good as we can, then I don’t see any reason why we can’t finish among the best three countries out of the 21 set to play in Morocco.”

The team camped at the par-72 Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club before heading to Serena for another residential camp.

Namakula meanwhile is confident. “These players have been carrying their own golf bags and we tackled every aspect of the game; we have the right yardages for the course in Agadir and are ready for action,” she said.

The tournament tees off with an official practice round on 27th November and will climax by 30th November 2024 after a contest over 54 holes.

Started in 1992, the All-Africa Trophy Challenge is a biennial continental ladies golf championship. South Africa have won all titles except in 2006 when Egypt upset the form book.

SOURCE: The Observer