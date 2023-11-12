PDM Fund disbursement begins in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parish Development Model (PDM) fund disbursement kicked off in Kampala on Tuesday, November 8, 2023, with beneficiaries receiving a substantial sum of 1 million Ugandan shillings directly on their mobile phones.

The official ceremony to mark the commencement of fund disbursement was held at the USAFI Taxi Park under the supervision of Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs.

The atmosphere was filled with joy as beneficiaries received the funds, which they plan to use to start or grow their businesses. The PDM program is a government initiative that aims to distribute funds to beneficiaries from 98 parishes across the five divisions of Kampala City.

The government has already allocated vouchers worth 1 billion shillings for the Central Division, signalling the beginning of the rollout that will soon cover all five city divisions. The PDM program was launched by President Museveni in February 2022 and sets an ambitious target of lifting 17.5 million Ugandans from 3.5 million households out of poverty.

The program represents the government’s latest endeavour to combat poverty and stimulate economic transformation.