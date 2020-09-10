Paulinho shines as Guangzhou beat Shenzhen in CSL

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Paulinho and Fei Nanduo scored as defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande beat Shenzhen Kaisa 2-0 here on Wednesday to secure a place in the second stage in the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) season.

Jordi Cruyff’s debut as Shenzhen Kaisa was bitter but the Dutch said he was satisfied with his players.

“I am satisfied with the players, they have good skills and positive attitude,” the 46-year old said.

Paulinho put Yang Liyu’s cross home in the 27th minute to break the deadlock.

Eight minutes after the halftime break, the Brazilian’s through ball found Fei Nanduo in the middle of the box, who fired a powerful shot to double the lead for Guangzhou.

The reigning champions had 25 points after 10 matches and sealed a spot in the second stage.

“I am satisfied with the defense but our performance in the attacking line was not good enough as our previous matches,” Guangzhou’s coach Fabio Cannavaro said.

