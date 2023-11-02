Paul Put picks Ssimbwa for Cranes assistant job

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Joseph Put has appointed Sam Ssimbwa Bamweyena as his assistant. The decision was made today after the Belgian tactician was officially unveiled as the new Uganda Cranes head coach.

Ssimbwa, a CAF A Certified coach will start his role with immediate effect according to FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein.

“FUFA has duly accepted the appointment of Sam Ssimbwa by Uganda Cranes Head Coach and he will start serving in his new role with immediate effect,” he confirmed. “The other Ugandan officials who will serve as part of the backroom staff shall be announced in due course.”

Coach Put was unveiled on Thursday at FUFA Complex on a two-year deal. The coach comes with other personalities that will constitute his backroom.

Sven De Wilde- Performance Manager

Mathieu Denis- Physical Fitness Coach

Gery Osste- Goalkeeping Coach

Martin Michiel- Physiotherapist

Jelle Sevenhant- Video analyst

The newly appointed technical team will start their tenure with two FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches against Guinea and Somalia on 17th and 21st November 2023 respectively.

*****

SOURCE: FUFA