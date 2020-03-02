Patients protest absence of drugs at Kasese municipal health centre

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patients and their attendants at Kasese municipal health centre III rose in arms against management of the facility over the weekend for allegedly ignoring their pleas over lack of drugs.

The patients who paralysed work at the facility accused the health workers of wasting their time through medical tests well knowing they don’t have medicine.

Joy Biira, one of protesters said she is often given pain killers and advised to buy essential medicines from private pharmacies. She wondered how the health center can operate without essential medicine.

John Tumusiime, who had brought his sick child for treatment said he was shocked when he was asked to buy the prescribed drugs outside the health center. Kasese Resident District Commissioner Lt. Joel Walusimbi rushed to the health center and indeed confirmed the absence of essential drugs.

Dr James Muliwabyo confirmed the shortage saying they last received drugs in late January 2020. He however said the medicine ran out quickly because of the overwhelming number of patients.

The facility receives over 100 out patients and about 30 admissions each day.

Sadres a Masika, a social health worker attributes the problem to poor supervision saying the administration ought to lobby for more drug allocation from the Health Ministry.

Kasese Municipal Health Centre III is the only government health center in town.

*****

URN