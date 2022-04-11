Patients decry of extortion at Mbale regional referral hospital

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patients in Mbale have resorted to getting services at nearby clinics due to the high amount of money asked by staff of the regional referral hospital.

According to URN survey, expectant mothers on referral are charged highly but silently by health workers for the services including tests like blood sugar and actual blood transfusion.

But avoidance of the public referral hospital comes with dangers. Currently, staff members of SPY Medicare Clinic in Mbale city are on run after operating on an expectant mother who died last Wednesday due to over bleeding after incompetent health workers at the clinic botched up the operation, according to Doctor Moses Mugonyi, the Mbale city health director.

The deceased who was a resident of Bukedia district was rushed to that clinic after staff at Mbale regional referral hospital allegedly asked for 500,000 Shillings before operating on her to deliver and the relatives decided to take her at SPY Medicare clinic since it was cheaper, less than 300,000 Shillings for the service. James Kutosi, the Mbale city spokesperson says that it’s unfortunate that the SPY Medicare clinic is not licensed to operate in Mbale city. He adds that the city is going to launch an operation to close all clinics in the city which are operating without license.

Rogers Taitika, the police spokesperson of Elgon region has confirmed the incident saying that currently, they are hunting Titus Nabende and other staff members who were on duty at that time.

He adds that Mbale city authorities with police have closed that facility as they continue with the investigation. Some of the patients at Mbale referral hospital who preferred anonymity confirmed the issue of health workers asking money before giving the service. They say that patients who are referred for operation are made to pay between 300,000 and 600,000 Shillings before getting the services. Patients add that faced with death as the only option, they have to pay or move out for cheap services in private clinics, which may prove to be fatal.

Isaiah Sasanga Wanzira, Member of Parliament representing Budadiri East constituency in Sironko district has blamed the government for failing to pay doctors and other health workers well which has increased the vice of money extortion from patients at public health centers.

He adds that this vice will not end in the country unless the government increases the salary of health workers.

However, Emmanuel Tugainayo, director of Mbale regional referral hospital has apologized to the public for the incident. He adds that as administration, they have tried all possible ways of reducing such vices at the hospital but they were let down by patients for not reporting those health workers at his office or police with evidence to identify them.

Tugainayo also says that last month, three staff members at Mbale regional referral hospital were suspended by a disciplinary committee and are currently being investigated for extorting money from patients.

URN