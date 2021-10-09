Patient attendants at Jinja hospital lynch suspected thief

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patient attendants at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital have lynched a suspected thief. The attendants ganged up against the suspect estimated to be in his late 30’s on Friday night accusing him of stealing items from different wards.

They descended on the suspect with sticks, stones and sharp instruments. He succumbed to injuries shortly after being rushing to the hospital’s emergency unit. It is alleged that the suspect masqueraded as a patient attendant and pitched camp in the hospital premises on Tuesday and started stealing from the other attendants prompting the victims to alert police authorities.

One of the eyewitnesses who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity says that the police disputed their claims and were reluctant to investigate the complaints, which forced the attendants to take matters into their own hands.

Rosette Nabuuma, one of the patient attendants says the deceased suspect stole her money and drugs worth Shillings 200,000. “He sat on my patients bed on Wednesday pretending to help me support her to sit up. However, in about 30 minutes, he disappeared with my handbag containing drugs and money,” she said.

The Jinja Regional Referral Hospital Administrator Mubarak Were confirmed the incident but decline to divulge details. Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi says that the deceased’s body is lying in the hospital mortuary pending post-mortem.

URN