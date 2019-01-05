Pastors petition President Museveni on FBO draft policy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Forum of Pastors has petitioned President Yoweri Museveni to halt the draft Faith Based Organization’s (FBO’s) policy, a legal framework designed to monitor and regulate activities of FBO’s in Uganda.

The proposed policy seeks to provide standard guidelines on starting churches, enhance the partnership between government and FBOs in the fight against corruption and offshoots of moral decadence and to regulate some activities that may seem to promote disharmony in society.

Initial interviews with the media about the draft policy quoted Ethics and Integrity Minister Fr. Simon Lokodo indicating that it will require all religious clerics to acquire minimum academic qualifications in formal theological training and regulate the ownership and management of Church resources.

But a number of pastors, drawn mainly from Pentecostal churches told a consultative meeting in Kampala today that contents of the draft are an infringement to the rights and freedoms that are not only God-given but are guaranteed by the Ugandan constitution.

Led by Pastor Simeon Kayiwa of Namirembe Christian Fellowship, the pastors cautioned against regulating freedoms of worship.

Joseph Kabuleta from Watchman Ministries says that the policy is uncalled for and oppressive to persons that are called to serve God.

