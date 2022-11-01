Pastoralists in Moroto cry out for food relief

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 10,000 pastoralists at Kobebe grazing area in Lotisan sub-county, Moroto district are going for days without any meal as the hunger crisis sweeps through the region.

Three different communities which comprise the Jie from Kotido district, Matheniko from Moroto and Turkana from neighbouring Kenya have formed a joint kraal at Kobebe grazing area where they can access pasture and water for their animals.

Albert Lodou, one of the pastoralists gathered in the area says that at the moment they are surviving on animal blood mixed with milk as the only source of food. But he is concerned that the practice of piercing animals for blood is affecting the health of the cows.

Lodou says that when the situation worsens, they are forced to sell off some cows to buy food from Moroto town which is about 50 kilometres from the grazing area. Lodou says if the situation is not addressed, their animals might develop other health problems because of too much pain inflicted during blood extraction which is the only available solution for them.

Lokuda Apalobur, a pastoralist from the Matheniko group said they are in dire need of food relief and appeals to the government and other agencies who are distributing food to vulnerable households to consider them for any kind of help. Otherwise, he adds, their lives are on the line.

Clementina Lochoro, the female councillor representing Lotisan sub-county says they are aware of the food crisis at the grazing areas but explains that unfortunately, the relief that the sub-county receives is too little to be shared between the community and pastoralists.

Lochoro says they are already lobbying for support from the well-wishers to ensure that the pastoralists are separately considered for food relief.

Meanwhile, Moroto District Chairman David Koryang says that it has not been easy to support the pastoralists because they always move from place to place in search for pasture and water for their animals. Koryang observed that since the pastoralists have now established a settlement at Kobebe gazing areas, they will be served as a village of their own.

He appealed to the government and well-wishers to give them more food relief so they can rescue the pastoral community at Kobebe grazing area.

