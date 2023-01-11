Pastor Sirajje sentenced to over two years in prison over fraud

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pastor Sirajje Semanda from the Revival Church in Bombo and Jimmy Arinaitwe, have earned themselves two and half years in prison for fraud. The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu sentenced the dou on Tuesday and also ordered them to pay a fine of Shillings 405 million.

The two were arrested in 2020 for defrauding over 4 billion Shillings from over 5,000 unsuspecting people including 400 private school owners. Operating under “Hands Across the World Initiative,” the dou promised school owners and parents of vulnerable children scholarships, trips abroad, and connections to get support through Operation Wealth Creation Uganda, which was only a lie meant to fleece them of their money.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit picked up the dou in November 2020 after recieving complaints from their victims. Amanda was arrested with his wife and a breastfeeding baby while attempting to flee the country through the Mutukula border.

They first appeared before the Luweero Grade One Magistrate John Paul Obuya on November 17th, 2020 on charges of obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 305 of the Penal Code Act and conspiracy to obtain money fraudently contrary to section 309 of the same code.

The matter was later transferred to Buganda Road Court where the case has been ongoing for the past two years until their conviction on Tuesday 10th January 2023.

*****

URN