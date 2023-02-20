Pastor Paul Mumbere installed 7th president of SDA Rwenzori field

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pastor Paul Mumbere has been installed as the 7th President of the Rwenzori Field Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The Rwenzori field consists of Kasese, Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Bundibuggyo, and Ntoroko districts.

In his address to hundreds of SDA faithful that gathered at Better Living Centre Church in Kasese town on Saturday, Pastor Mumbere noted that his leadership will start with the establishment of an Adventist family model, a tool to gauge the believers’ development and spiritual maturity beginning with homes.

He noted that this model is intended to transform and establish every Adventist family as a spiritual, economical, and leadership center of excellence as a first step in strengthening the church.

Mumbere also said that he will focus on revival and reformation to lead the faithful to put God first in all aspects of their lives and make stewardship a lifestyle. He noted the Church’s desire to attract professionals and youth into servicing God.

He also pledged to improve the quality of education by reviving the SDA Primary and Secondary schools.

The Elective Director of Uganda Union, Pastor Wilson Bagembe asked the new Rwenzori field President to steward the faithful’s with love and God’s guidance.

In her message read by the State Minister of National Guidance Godfrey Kabyanga, Robinah Nabanja, the Prime Minister asked religious leaders in the district to preach economic prosperity and sustaining peace in the Rwenzori Region.

She also asked the religious leaders to strongly campaign against homosexuality in society as an act that is ungodly and socially unacceptable.

URN