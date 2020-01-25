Passenger found dead aboard Jaguar bus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 23-year-old man has died aboard a Kampala-bound Jaguar bus. The deceased was identified as Julius Byaruhanga, a resident of Rubuguri town council in Kisoro district.

The bus, registration number UAT 659F left Kisoro this morning. According to Ephraim King, the bus conductor, the attendants only realized the tragic incident when the bus made its first stop over in Kabale at around 10 am.

At the stopover, the attendants were supposed to crosscheck if everyone on board had a ticket. By Byaruhanga was unresponsive and upon further observance, he was confirmed to have breathed his last.

Kabale District Police Commander Brian Ampeire says that the deceased’s body has been taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem. By the time of filling the story, the bus was still being impounded at Kabale central police station.

URN