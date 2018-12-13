Parliamentary committee inspects works at Katosi drinking water plant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parliamentary Natural Resources Committee has toured construction work at the Katosi Water Treatment plant that will pump an additional 160 million litres of water into the Kampala Metropolitan area in 2021.

Led by their chairman Dr. Kephas Sempange, Members of Parliament (MPs) on the parliamentary committee observed ongoing works on the new drinking water treatment plant in Katosi to the east of Kampala.

The projects works being undertaken are a 240 million litre capacity offshore water intake facility; a 160 million capacity drinking water treatment plant; a 10 million litre capacity reservoir on Nsumba Hill and Construction 10km bulk water transmission pipeline of 1400 millimeter diameter

The project will cost Sh350billion (Euros 82,213,231) and is being funded by the Government of Uganda, the European Investment Bank, The German Funding Agency KfW, The French Funding Agency AfD, and the EU Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund.

The tour started with a visit to the contractors yard where Director Engineering services, Eng. Alex Gisagara together with DMD-TS Eng. Johnson Amayo and Eng. Denis Talemwa conducted presentations on the entire project scope. The committee then visited the reservoir site and then concluded the field tour at the site of the booster pump in Namugongo-Sonde.

The new plant which will initially produce 160 million litres of water per day will have a design capacity of 240 million litres of water per day. The plant is being contructed by Sogea/Suez International.

The current daily supply of water from Ggaba Water Works is 240 million litres. The additional 160 million litres of water per day will take the total drinking water volumes for Kampala Water service area to 400 million litres per day. Kampala Water serves Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.

The project design is being undertaken for 6 months from the date of contract June– December 2018. Construction work will last 24 months and started January 9th with completion, testing and commissioning set for January –March 2021.