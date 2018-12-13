Thursday , December 13 2018
Airtel
Home / News / Parliamentary committee inspects works at Katosi drinking water plant

Parliamentary committee inspects works at Katosi drinking water plant

The Independent December 13, 2018 News Leave a comment

Pipes being laid as Katosi water project works underway. COURTESY PHOTOS

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parliamentary Natural Resources Committee has toured construction work at the Katosi Water Treatment plant that will pump an additional 160 million litres of water into the Kampala Metropolitan area in 2021.

Led by their chairman Dr. Kephas Sempange, Members of Parliament (MPs) on the parliamentary committee observed ongoing works on the new drinking water treatment plant in Katosi to the east of Kampala.

The projects works being undertaken are a 240 million litre capacity offshore water intake facility; a 160 million capacity drinking water treatment plant; a 10 million litre capacity reservoir on Nsumba Hill and Construction 10km bulk water transmission pipeline of 1400 millimeter diameter

The project will cost Sh350billion (Euros 82,213,231) and is being funded by the Government of Uganda, the European Investment Bank, The German Funding Agency KfW, The French Funding Agency AfD, and the EU Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund.

The tour started with a visit to the contractors yard where Director Engineering services, Eng. Alex Gisagara together with DMD-TS Eng. Johnson Amayo and Eng. Denis Talemwa conducted presentations on the entire project scope. The committee then visited the reservoir site and then concluded the field tour at the site of the booster pump in Namugongo-Sonde.

Ugandan MPs today visited construction sites for the Katosi Water plant

The new plant which will initially produce 160 million litres of water per day will have a design capacity of 240 million litres of water per day. The plant is being contructed by Sogea/Suez International.

The current daily supply of water from Ggaba Water Works is 240 million litres. The additional 160 million litres of water per day will take the total drinking water volumes for Kampala Water service area to 400 million litres per day. Kampala Water serves Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.

The project design is being undertaken for 6 months from the date of contract June– December 2018. Construction work will last 24 months and started January 9th with completion, testing and commissioning set for January –March 2021.

Tags

Stanbic Home Sweet Loans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved