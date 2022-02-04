Parliament vets newly appointed ambassadors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday vetted the newly appointed Ugandan Ambassadors to different foreign missions. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among chaired the committee.

An ambassador is the President’s highest-ranking representative to a specific nation or international organization abroad. They play a key role in coordinating the socio-economic and political activities that are of mutual benefit to the host and the represented country.

In December, President Museveni appointed 37 Ambassadors and four Deputy Ambassadors.

Ambassador Nusura Tiperu Omar, the former Member of Parliament in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) who has been posted to Ankara, Turkey, says she will focus more on technological transfer to support Uganda’s trade and agro-processing industry.

Paul Amoru Omiat, the former Dokolo North MP who was posted to Pretoria to replace Barbara Nekesa Oundo said he will focus more on economic diplomacy to expand markets for Uganda’s agricultural products. The Uganda Consulate in South Africa covers The Royal Kingdom of Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

Judith Nsababeera, who will represent Uganda in Guangzhou, China replacing Stephen Rutega, who was dropped, pledged to work closely with the youth to tap more business and investments to create employment opportunities.

Other new Ambassadors in the latest reshuffle are former Hoima District Woman Representative Tophas Byagira Kaahwa, who was posted to Tokyo, Japan replacing Betty Akech Okullu; Moses Kizige the former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs who has been posted to Moscow, Russia, and Elizabeth Musaazi who will be Uganda’s ambassador to Havana, Cuba.

Also another new appointee is Col (Rtd) Julius Kihaanda who was named Ambassador to Luanda, Angola, a position that the sacked Internal Security Organisation-ISO boss, Col Kaka Bagyenda rejected.

However, sections of the public argue that the appointments of some of the Ambassadors were a reward for supporting the removal of the age limit from the Constitution of Uganda that earned President Museveni the sixth term in office.

But Col (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye, the newly appointed Ambassador to Tanzania and former MP for Nyabushozi County, in Kiruhura District rubbished the claims saying his appointment was based on merit.

Doreen Ruth Amule, the former Amolatar District Woman MP and former Chairperson of Defense and Internal Affairs Committee of Parliament said the appointment has nothing to do with her support for the age-limit removal.

*****

URN