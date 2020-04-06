Parliament to vet new Deputy Governor via teleconferencing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed Central Bank Deputy Governor Dr Michael Atingo-Ego will be vetted through teleconferencing following his inability to travel back to Uganda from the United States of America.

Dr Atingi-Ego is among the several government appointees who are set to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

However, contrary to the practice of different appointed public officials appearing physically before the committee to defend their appointments, Atingi-Ego will interface with legislators via teleconferencing. A TV screen has already been set up in the meeting room alongside a set of other equipment to aid the interface with the designate Deputy Governor.

Helen Kaweesa, Parliament’s Acting Director Communications and Public Affairs confirmed to URN that Antingi-Ego who is currently held up in the United States of America (USA) due to the coronavirus pandemic will be interviewed via the Internet.

The Deputy Governor position fell vacant when Dr Louis Kasekende’s contract who had served for 10 years ended. The nominee is currently the Executive Director of Macroeconomics and Financial Management at the Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa, based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

He earlier served at the Bank of Uganda as the Executive Director of research and also served at the International Monetary Fund in 2008 as Deputy Director of the African Department (AFR). Atingi-Ego is also a seasoned economic policy official. He obtained his first degree from Makerere University, a Master’s degree from the Cardiff Business School, University of Wales and a PhD from Liverpool University.

Besides Dr Antingi-Ego, the Appointments Committee is today also scheduled to vet the new Director of Public Prosecution Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the Commissioner-General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija, his Deputy James Mwanje and five members of the Leadership Code Tribunal.

