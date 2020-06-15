Parliament to spend UGX 568m on MPs medical insurance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament will spend 568 million shillings on medical insurance for Members of Parliament and their dependents. The parliamentary commission has also listed four medical service providers.

They include AAR Health Services, International Medical Link, Sanlam Life Insurance Company Limited and IAA. The unsuccessful companies were Jubilee Insurance and Case Medicare after their bids failed at the technical analysis stage.

According to the notice, the four service providers will offer a package of 2 million shillings for MPs above 70 years while those below 70 years 1.2 million shillings.

The Tenth Parliament currently has 457 MPs of whom those aged 70 years are 25. This means that Shillings 50 million will be spent for those aged 70 years while the remaining 432 legislators will share 518.4 million shillings.

In January, the office of the Clerk to Parliament invited bidders for provision of medical insurance for MPs and their dependents for three years.

“The Parliamentary Commission has allocated funds to be used for the acquisition of provision of medical insurance services for Members of Parliament and their dependents under a framework contract for three years. The entity invites sealed bids from eligible bidders for the provision of the above non-consultancy services. Bidding will be conducted per the open domestic bidding procedures contained in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, 2003,” reads part of the invitation to bidders signed by Simon Kwatta, Parliament’s Procurement Officer.

The invitation also required interested bidders to pay a non-refundable fee of 50,000 shillings.

They were also required to accompany their bids with bid security valid until August 2020 of Shillings 57.3 million.

******

URN