PARLIAMENT: Sh2m fine for overspeeding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has approved the Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which will among others provide for a speed limit in the Act to ease the control of speed limit through the express penalty scheme.

As passed, a person who fails to comply with a speed limit set under Subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Shs2m or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both. The previous fine wash sh200,000.

This particular clause has been referred to the sectoral Committee on Finance for further scrutiny.