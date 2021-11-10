Parliament names select committee to investigate Dr Musenero

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker Anita Among has named a select committee of Parliament to investigate the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero over the alleged misuse of shs31 billion meant for Covid-19 vaccine development.

Among named the committee during a plenary sitting on Wednesday, 10 November 2021.

“The list of the select committee developed in the Speaker’s Office under rule 190 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament will have Xavier Kyooma as a chairman,” Among said.

The other members of the committee are Aisha Kabanda (NUP, Butambala District), Paul Omara (Indep., Otuke County), Tony Away (NRM, Nwoya County) and Solomon Silwany (NRM, Bukooli Central).

The committee’s terms of reference include establishing the progress registered in development of a locally manufactured vaccine for covid-19, establish the amount of funds so far released towards research, innovation and Covid-19 vaccine development.

“The committee will establish how effectively such funds were utilized, challenges faced in the development of the Covid-19 vaccine and medicines.” Among said.

Anita Among who presided over the first part of the sitting of the House named the members of the Select Committee.

The select committee is expected is report within two weeks.

Ntungamo Municipality MP, Yona Musinguzi tabled a set of documents in Parliament on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 alleging that Shs31 billion that Parliament appropriated to the ministry for the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines was channeled through an organization called PRESIDE which he said is not a registered.

Musinguzi also accused Musenero for faking payments to scientists who he said deny receiving money from the ministry or PRESIDE among other accusations.