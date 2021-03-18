Parliament mourns Tanzanian President John Magufuli

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament observed a moment of silence in honor of the late President of the United Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

Magufuli breathed his last at Mzena Hospital on Wednesday night following heart complications according to a televised address by Tanzania’s Vice President, Hassan Samia Suluhu.

According to Suluhu, Magufuli was first admitted at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute on March 6, 2021, before being transferred to Mzena Hospital on March 14th, 2021 when his condition deteriorated.

Suluhu explained that Magufuli succumbed to a chronic atrial fibrillation-a heart complication. She announced 14-days of mourning with flags flying at half-mast.

On Thursday afternoon, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga condoled with the people of Tanzania upon the passing of their leader.

“This morning, we woke up to the shocking news of the untimely demise of His Excellence John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania that occurred yesterday evening at a hospital in Dar es Salaam” said Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. She passed on a condolence message on her own behalf and parliament.

She said that they trust the political leadership and organs of state in Tanzania to work on the smooth transfer of power. “During this period of transition, we trust that the political leadership and all organs of the State of the United Republic of Tanzania will work together to ensure a smooth transfer of leadership, peace and stability which has been a major feature of the government of Tanzania,” Kadaga appealed.

Earlier on, President Yoweri Museveni sent out a tweet expressing his condolence upon the demise of Magufuli. “I have with great sadness learnt of the death of His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli. He was a pragmatic leader who believed in and worked for the economic empowerment of East Africans. We join Tanzania in mourning the passing of a great son of Africa. May his soul rest in peace,” reads Museveni’s tweet.

In neighbouring Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed a seven-day period of national mourning in honour of Magufuli. Kenya’s national flag as well as the East African Community-EAC flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country and all diplomatic missions abroad until the sunset on the day of Magufuli’s funeral.

In a national address, President Uhuru described Magufuli as a champion of Pan-Africanism, his friend and an ally. He said Africa and the world have lost a leader who steered the EAC and the continent. Magufuli was the 5th President of Tanzania. He assumed the office in 2015 for a five-year elective term. He had just won his second term of office after winning the October 28th, 2020 presidential election on the Chama Cha Mapinduzi-CCM party ticket.

Speculation has been rife that Maguli had contracted Covid-19 and had been rushed to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi for treatment. It was later alleged that he was flown back to Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania after failing to respond to treatment.

URN