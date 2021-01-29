Parliament demands statement on re-opening of schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has asked the Government to come up with a comprehensive statement on plans for the reopening of schools.

This is after Joseph Ssewungu, the Kalungu West MP raised a matter of national importance during plenary. He said that parents have been left in the dark and do not know the fate of their children.

Ssewungu also said that there has not been any report on the effects of the school opening for the candidate classes and whether COVID-19 has increased or has been contained.

According to Ssewungu, internet blackout further affected the online classes.

On Wednesday, the National Council of Higher Education -NCHE said that Higher Institutions of learning will open after the next three months.

According to the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) Executive Director Professor Mary Okwakol, the communication is based on prior advice from the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni.

The media has been awash with claims that the government is slated to reopen schools for all the learners by mid next month 2021.

The government closed down schools on March 21, 2020, following the COVID-19 outbreak as the government moved to protect approximately 15 million Ugandans, learners and staffs in these institutions from contracting the scourge.

In October last year, the government reopened institutions of learning for only candidates and finalists.

Geoffrey Macho, the Busia Municipality MP says that Kenya has opened schools and yet parents in Uganda are not being informed as far as education resumption is concerned.

However, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda says it is not correct that Government is silent on the matter. He says since the outbreak of the pandemic, the education sector has been thoroughly monitored by the Government. He adds that the government is still monitoring the situation.

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga ruled that the Government needs to bring a comprehensive statement on opening schools on Tuesday next week.

URN