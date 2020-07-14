Tuesday , July 14 2020
Parliament demands for an evaluation of the lockdown

The Independent July 14, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS Leave a comment

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked government to guide Ugandans on how to live with Covid-19 saying the lockdown has continued for long.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked the government to provide an evaluation of the four months COVID-19 lockdown.

In March, President Museveni announced a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. It involved the closure of public places such as schools, worship places, bars and other entertainment places. Others included the ban on public transport, imposing the curfew and closure of borders and among others.

Kadaga said that the government should encourage people to learn to work with COVID-19.

Kadaga also questioned how long the lockdown will continue. She asked the Prime Minister to prepare an evaluation report.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Opposition Chief Whip also called on Parliament to compel government to continue briefing the country on COVID-19 indicating if there are still threats.

Kadaga also directed that government continues giving updates on COVID-19 until the lockdown ends.

Uganda now has 1,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

