Parliament demands for an evaluation of the lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked the government to provide an evaluation of the four months COVID-19 lockdown.

In March, President Museveni announced a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. It involved the closure of public places such as schools, worship places, bars and other entertainment places. Others included the ban on public transport, imposing the curfew and closure of borders and among others.

Kadaga said that the government should encourage people to learn to work with COVID-19.

Kadaga also questioned how long the lockdown will continue. She asked the Prime Minister to prepare an evaluation report.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Opposition Chief Whip also called on Parliament to compel government to continue briefing the country on COVID-19 indicating if there are still threats.

Kadaga also directed that government continues giving updates on COVID-19 until the lockdown ends.

Uganda now has 1,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

******

URN