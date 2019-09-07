Parliament Challenges Former MP Kipoi’s UGX 10 Billion Claim

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parliamentary Commission has denied deducting emoluments and mileage allowances for the former Bubulo West Member of Parliament Tonny Kipoi.

According to Kipoi, the commission deducted 254 million Shillings from his emoluments and 214 million Shillings from his mileage allowances between 2011 and 2014, when he was in jail battling treason charges. During the same time, his seat was declared vacant after missing 15 consecutive sittings.

Kipoi, through his lawyer Shaban Sanywa wrote to the Parliamentary Commission in July, asking to be compensated with 10 billion Shillings for the losses that such actions caused him. He later dragged the commission to court.

However, the parliamentary commission has denied knowledge of all the allegations, claims and all the remedies sought by Kipoi. According to a written Statement of Defense submitted to the court, the Parliamentary Commission states that Kipoi is not entitled to any remedy and while in court, parliament will adduce evidence to prove why he is not entitled to any claim.

Part of the evidence by Parliamentary Commission is that during the period when Kipoi was a Member of Parliament, the Commission paid all his salaries and emoluments on a monthly basis with certain exceptions to Barclays Bank in Mbale Branch which he had registered while taking office.

Parliament through its Department of Legal and Legislative Services adds that they never held any account on Kipoi’s behalf save for being responsible for processing, managing and coordinating payments on Government Payment system (IFMS) on behalf of all legislators.

Parliament also denies forging Kipoi’s signature citing that he authorized several transactions that resulted in troublesome obligations. The statement further shows that the commission executed and managed the payments of the Plaintiff ‘s emoluments in accordance with instructions and the law and that there was no dishonesty in the transactions.

Parliament now wants the court to dismiss Kipoi’s petition with costs.

******

URN