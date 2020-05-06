Parliament approves creation of Terego district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament on Tuesday approved the creation of Terego district. This brings the number of districts in the country to 136.

The approval in a plenary session steered by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga followed a motion by the Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi. He told MPs that Arua district council during an extraordinary sitting held on 1st December 2016 resolved that Terego be curved out of Arua district.

Magyezi also said that Terego district will comprise two counties of Terego County East and Terego County West with its headquarters at Leju trading centre in Aiivu sub-county. He told parliament that the new district will take effect on 1st July 2020.

Magyezi revealed that the new district will require Shillings 20.9 billion for its operationalization according to a Certificate of Financial Implication issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister said that part of the money will come from the budget of the current mother district of Arua from which the new district is being split. He added that the balance of 2.7 billion will be provided through budget adjustment.

After a vote conducted by roll call, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga noted that out of the 243 present MPs, 236 voted in favour of the new district while 5 abstained and 2 voted against.

According to the Electoral Commission statistics, Uganda currently has 996 constituencies and the creation of Terego district will now create 2 more constituencies for representation in parliament.

Meanwhile, a move by Tororo North MP Annet Nyakecho to amend Magyezi’s motion and include the creation of West Budama district out of Tororo district was unsuccessful. She said that tribal tensions within the boundaries of Tororo district need to be addressed.

Aruu County MP Odonga Otoo wondered whether MP Nyakecho had secured a Certificate of Financial Implication for the new district or not. He appealed that the creation of new districts is handled in a clear process so that taxpayer’s money is saved.

Tororo Municipality MP Yeri Apollo Ofwono pleaded with parliament to disregard the amendment by MP Nyakecho. Speaker Kadaga guided that Nyakecho presents a separate motion for Tororo at a later stage so that parliament extensively debates it.

Magyezi also committed that he would come back before Parliament in fifteen days concerning issues of Tororo.

******

URN