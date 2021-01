Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |

Vice President Edward Ssekandi and senior cabinet colleagues Amelia Kyambadde, Elliod Tumwesigye, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu and Vicent Sempijja led a team of 36 NRM bigwigs that lost MP elections on Thursday.

Others kicked out by voters are:

Dr Crispus Kiyonga, Ruth Nankabirwa, Saida Bumba, Chris Kibanzanga, Isaac Musumba

