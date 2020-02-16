Parish community program changing lives of Bunyangabu residents

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parish Community Association (PCA) Program Changing Lives of residents in Bunyangabu district.

In 2018, the Office of the Prime Minister launched the program aimed at improving the livelihood of communities at the parish level.

Under the program, a group of 30 members with a common income-generating activity are availed funds by the government. The new fund supplements the already existing government grants and program such as the youth livelihood fund, women empowerment fund among others.

Beneficiaries of the CPA include Savings and Credit Cooperatives-SACCOs, village saving and lending groups, veterans, youth, women and other organized groups.

In June 240 million shillings was availed to 8 parishes of Bunyangabu District. Each parish was allocated a tune of 30 million shillings revolving fund to be paid back within a period of six months.

Kate Nyanjura Mugenyi, a single mother and the Chairperson Rwensenene women weavers group in Buheesi town council, says her group received 6.5 million shillings which they have used to increase on the number of craft products.

Today their market volume has been extended to international level. Like many single mothers in the group, Mugenyi says she has been able to educate her three children through Primary.

Another beneficiary, Joyce Mbabazi using her group managed to access credit of 200,000 shillings, which she used to start commercial farming and support her weaving business.

Mbabazi says that she bought three piglets to start a piggery project that has in six months given off over 20 piglets. She hopes to gradually become financially independent.

Birungi Margret is a single mother of two dealing supply of beans got a loan of 200.000 Shs using her village SACCO and her business fortunes have gradually challenged.

She says the money has helped her to increase on the volume of produce in her business. Her store today has over 15 sacks of bags.

She says with the boost in business, she is hoping to keep her two children in school.

Kakonge Edgar from Rwensenene, who acquired 300,000shs using his group notes that he has been able to start commercial agriculture. He used part of the fund to rent land and buy cabbage seeds.

With 250,000 shillings invested in the season, Kakonge says his turn over at the end was 700,000 shillings. He plans to increase his loan and engage in vegetable growing.

George William Kakonge the Chairperson Lyamabwa Parish Community Association explains that the program has already created a positive impact on people’s lives. He says the loans have empowered the community especially women to start up small business enterprises.

Christopher Nyakahuma a youth councillor representing Kisomoro Sub County asks government to change the program guidelines and allow beneficiaries to pay back the loans in a one-year period than the current six months.

The project District Focal person, Kabatoro Brenda says that with the success they have so far registered, they hope to be given more funds in the coming financial year.

