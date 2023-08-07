Parents trained on positive parenting to avert problem of street children

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In response to the surge in street children within Gulu City, at least 50 parents, including single mothers, child mothers, the elderly, fathers, and local leaders have undergone positive parenting skills training. The move aims to address the issue of poor parenting and lack of support for children, which has contributed to the rise in street children.

The training was organized by HashTag Gulu, an organization supporting the reintegration of street children, and facilitated by guest speakers from the Family Life Network, led by Pastor Stephen Langa. Over three intensive days, the trainees received guidance on positive parenting, covering topics such as providing basic needs, idea sharing, health, resource mobilization, handling relationships, conflict resolution, planning for the future, and raising children.

Michael Ojok, Co-founder, and Director of HashTag Gulu, explained that the training focused on young parents struggling to provide for their children single-handedly and those who have neglected their responsibilities due to economic hardships. Economic challenges, parental negligence, and a lack of clear family goals were identified as factors contributing to the rise of street children in Gulu City.

Pastor Stephen Langa from Family Life Network emphasized the importance of embracing relationships, planning for the future, setting priorities, respecting each other, and dedicating quality time to children to avoid family disputes.

The positive parenting training has been ongoing since March this year, and it has now reached a total of 550 parents in Gulu City. Martha Acen, one of the beneficiaries from the Industrial Area in the Bardege-Layibi division expressed gratitude for the eye-opening training, vowing to be an ambassador of responsible parenting and contribute to mitigating the influx of street children.

Another beneficiary, Hellen Atto Lajej from Unyama in Pece-Laroo division pledged to be an ambassador of good parenting by training her fellow parents.

Richard Akeda Keya Gwana, President of Cam Mingi Fans Group, urged for the extension of such training to more parents and children to combat problems and crimes related to children in Gulu City and nationwide.

Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament, Betty Aol Ocan, emphasized that stopping the prevalence of street children is a collective responsibility. The First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni, previously criticized parents for neglecting their children and prioritizing harmful content on the internet and social media over parenting.

URN