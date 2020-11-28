Parents in Arua warned against concealing gender violence cases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Arua city has warned parents and leaders against concealing Gender-Based Violence-GBV cases.

The warning comes as the World commemorates 16 days of activism against GBV. According to records from the police, Arua recorded over 2,256 cases of teenage pregnancies during the COVID-19 lockdown period from April to October.

Micah Avubieng, the Community Liaison Officer Arua CPS said parents and community leaders tend to ignore cases of GBV and become perpetrators. He urges communities to report such cases to the police and local authorities for quick action.

“You find children at adolescent stage getting pregnant and the perpetrators are we the parents, the community and leaders. We should end child marriage and teenage pregnancies, these cases are happening, please report them” said Avubieng.

The Deputy Mayor Arua City, Abdu Khalsum says most children become victims of GBV because parents have abandoned their responsibility of providing for the children.

According to Khalsum, children are easily lured by wrongdoers when they are hungry and lacking essential items like sanitary pads, clothes and food.

“A child is hungry and someone can easily lure her with sweets, so be able to provide all this for the child,” said Khalsum.

Stephen Dravu, the Deputy District Internal Security Officer-DISO Arua called for collective efforts to save the youth from GBV and all forms of mistreatment.

According to Dravu, cases of early marriages and teenage pregnancy can best be handled if parents fully cooperate with local leaders and security officials.

“Our interest is to end teenage pregnancy and child marriage. Let’s join hands and end this vice, we need more parental guidance,” explained Dravu. According to some parents, the continued closure of schools to non-candidate classes is creating a more conducive environment for the prevalence of GBV in communities.

*****

URN