Parents arrested for allegedly killing their daughter in a domestic fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A couple in Wakiso district has been arrested on allegations of killing their daughter during a domestic fight.

Denis Ssegujja and his wife Madrine Namala were arrested on Monday night after neighbours tipped police that their daughter Maria Nasozi had been accidentally killed in their fight.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said Ssegujja started a fight with Namala but during their scuffle, they trampled and fell on their two-year-old child who was on the ground and she died instantly.

Onyango said the couple that lives at Kiziba Cell, Masuulita Ward, Masuulita sub county is being grilled to explain circumstances that led to the death of their child.

The couple’s home was visited by a team of police officers and detectives who since slapped murder charges against Ssegujja who reportedly started the fight. Detectives transported the body to Mulago City mortuary for post-mortem.

“Police preliminary findings indicate that the couple have been having domestic problems for a long time without resolving it and Ssegujja Denis allegedly threatened to kill his wife and the children,” Onyango said.

In the last four weeks, police have registered an overwhelming number of domestic violence cases.

This has been attributed to idleness, over expenditure as a result of the lock-down that has forced people to spend all-time at home.

The incident comes a day after Katwe police started to establish circumstances surrounding the murder of the headteacher of Makindye Royal College.

Cyrus Kitamirike met his death in the wee hours of Sunday morning in Makindye Division in Kampala. It all started when officers at the counter of Makindye Police Station in Kirundu Zone heard a woman screaming for help during night hours.

“According to police officers, they found a woman who identified herself as Maureen Nakintu, 26, tied with a white rag around the mouth, neck and was half-naked. There was a dead body beside her,” Onyango said.

Nakintu said she was a wife to Kitamirike. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Nakintu has a child she conceived from another man. She had also had an induced abortion suspected to have been belonging to Kitamirike.

“The alleged aborted pregnancy is said to have belonged to the deceased. It is suspected that the purported pregnancy that was aborted was the root cause of the disagreement that led to the murder of Kitamirike Cyrus,” Onyango said.

Nakintu has since been registered as a prime suspect. This was after it was established that she didn’t have any bodily injury. The suspect allegedly had blood around her breasts and the wound on the body of the deceased appeared to have been caused by stabbing particularly using a knife.

******

URN