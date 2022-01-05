Panama hands over Colombian suspect in Haitian president’s assassination to U.S.

Panama city | Xinhua | Panamanian authorities on Tuesday handed over to U.S. officials a former Colombian military officer implicated in the July 7 assassination of then Haitian president Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, according to the Panamanian National Immigration Service.

Mario Antonio Palacios was detained Monday night at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, after his deportation flight from Jamaica to Colombia made a stopover. His arrest obeyed an Interpol warrant apparently requested by the United States.

Sources said that upon arriving in Panama, the suspect indicated his willingness to surrender to the authorities to be sent to the United States.

Palacios was arrested in October in Jamaica, where he reportedly entered illegally from the Dominican Republic.

*****

Xinhua