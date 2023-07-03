PAEB releases May exam results for accountant students

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE |The Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB) of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) on June 26 released the results of the May 2023 examinations. The examinations were conducted from May 29 – June 2 at seven examination centres namely – Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Kampala, Mbale, Mbarara and Nkozi.

They were for the Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), the Certified Tax Advisor (CTA), and the Certified Public Accountants of Uganda [CPAU] courses. A total of 6,067 candidates attempted the May 2023 examinations in comparison to 5,279 in December 2022, representing an increment of 14.9%.

The May 2023 exams were the first set of examinations under the revised syllabuses which were launched in January 2023. The syllabuses will run for five years.

The Institute introduced computer-based examinations for the final paper of the CPA course, that is, Integration of Knowledge Paper 18. A total of 195 candidates attempted the Paper, and 75 passed (38.5%).

On the other hand, 119 candidates sat for ATD papers, compared to 150 in December 2022. The average pass rate was 43.5% compared to 48.6% in December 2022. Female candidates outshined their male counterparts, with a pass rate of 61.4%, compared to 38.6% for males. A total of six students completed the ATD course, bringing the cumulative completion to 1,831.

Also, 117 candidates sat for CTA papers, compared to 98 in December 2022. The average pass rate improved slightly to 47%, from 44.6% in December 2022. Of the papers passed, 64% were by the males and 36% by the females. Only one student completed the CTA course, bringing the cumulative number of finalists to 78.

For CPA, there were 6,419 candidates, compared to 5,053 in December 2022. The average pass rate declined to 32.6%, from 35.8% in December 2022.

CPA Constant Mayende, the President of ICPAU advised the students to prepare in advance for examinations if they are to attain good passes.