PADER: One dead, 15 injured in bus accident

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has died and fifteen others were injured in an accident along the Pader-Agago road.

The accident involved a bus registration number UAQ 080T belonging to Real Coach Bus Company that occurred on Thursday in Amor village, Luna Parish, Pader town council.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson said that the bus from Kampala heading to Agago via Pader town veered off the road and overturned several times.

The deceased have been identified as six-year-old Christopher Olum.

The injured include; Deo Tuhaise, Richard Wakholi, John Ssekyewa, and Sgt. Nason Okello of Achol Pii, Patrick Okot, Kevin Nassanga, Alfred Okello, Charles Okidi, and Joseph Ongom.

Six other victims were reportedly rushed to different hospitals for medical attention and their identities could not be established.

Mudong says that the driver reportedly fled the accident scene and the cause of the accident is yet to be established.

*****

URN