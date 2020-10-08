Pader, Kitgum Covid-19 frontline health workers go four months without pay

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health Workers at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 fight in Pader and Kitgum districts have not been paid their allowances for more than three months.

The health workers comprise of laboratory specialists, clinical officers and nurses under case management committees tasked with contact tracing, referrals and management of patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 in the two districts.

One of the health workers in Pader District who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said that the delayed payment has affected their morale.

He notes that there has been recent work overload on the surveillance team following a spike in coronavirus cases in the district but adds that all have been without a single payment.

Pader district has registered over 250 COVID-19 cases and currently have 29 patients with mild symptoms receiving treatment from Kilak Corner Technical institute.

Dr Alex Layoo, Pader District Health Officer- DHO says that 17 health workers in the district have gone without receiving their allowances since July.

Each health worker according to Dr Layoo says was receiving 17,000 Shillings daily allowances paid from part of 165 million Shillings disbursed by the government in April this year which has since been fully utilized for COVID-19 activities.

He says despite the district receiving additional 31 Million Shillings recently from the Health Ministry for COVID-19 fight, they haven’t been able to utilize it since the district council couldn’t be convened to approve the supplementary budget.

He, however, notes that they have convinced the health workers to continue working to save lives.

Kitgum General Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent also the case management chairperson Dr Geoffrey Okello shares a similar plight.

At least 11 laboratory specialists, more than 10 clinical officers and nurses haven’t been paid allowances for the past four months in the district despite being in the front line conducting testing, referrals and monitoring at quarantine centers.

Dr Okello says the delayed payment has greatly affected the morale of the health workers, a situation he says complicates COVID-19 fight in the community.

Kitgum District Health Officer Dr Alex Olwedo acknowledges concerns on payment of frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight.

He, however, notes that although the district recently received 31 Million Shillings from the government for COVID-19 fight, they are yet to receive cash limit guidance from the Finance Ministry on spending the money.

Kitgum District has registered 256 cases of Covid-19 with 163 from inmates at Kitgum Central Prison.

********

URN