Pader DPC, two others recalled to police headquarters

Pader , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pader District Police Commander, Tom Bainomugisha and two other top police officers from Pader Central Police Station have been transferred, Uganda Radio Network has exclusively established.

Bainomugisha was transferred along with Alfred Omara, the Officer In-charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department -CIID and Emma Masaba, the Officer In-charge of Pader Central Police station.

The transfers were allegedly sanctioned by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gen. Paul Lokech about three days ago, according to a police source. The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Jimmy Patrick Okema confirmed the transfer of the trio but did not divulge further details.

Okema described their transfer as ‘normal’ in the police force adding that it is not linked to any case of indiscipline. However, a police source privy to the transfer, says the trio fell in trouble after they failed to execute the arrest of Samuel Odonga Otto, the Aruu County legislator who is seeking reelection in the 2021 General election.

It is reported that a top police officer at the Police Headquarters in Kampala had issued orders for the arrest of the opposition legislator over a sensitive security statement he made during campaigns in Olwor-nguu village in Acoro Parish, Pader town council.

“The DPC got an order to effect the arrest of the Politician but to reasons known to him and his officers, they didn’t arrest the politician. That’s how they fell in trouble,” he told URN in an interview on Sunday.

Bainomugisha declined to comment on the matter when contacted by our reporter on phone. URN has established that the trio will be heading to the Human Resource Department at Police Headquarters in Kampala pending redeployment.

URN