Pader district prepares for second memorial of Paul Lokech

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pader District is preparing for the second commemoration of Lt. Gen Paul Lokech’s death.

Lt. Gen Lokech, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, died on August 21, 2021, at his residence in Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District.

On August 28th, 2022, immediately after the first memorial, the sub-regional council comprising leaders from the eight districts in Acholi, resolved during their joint council meeting to hold annual prayers in memory of Lokech.

Justine Ocen, the LCV Vice Chairperson of Pader, who is the interim chairperson of the organizing committee of the event, said that preparations to remember Lokech have started.

According to Ocen, the committee of finance has already drafted a budget for this year’s event, which will be tabled before the other committees on Thursday, June 29th. He says that they are seeking 100 Million Shillings for the event.

During the inaugural memorial in 2022, the committee used 120 million shillings to facilitate the various events that graced the occasion. Ocen thinks this year’s budget will not have a very big difference from last year.

Last year, a 7-kilometer marathon was organized as part of the activities to raise funds for the event. Ocen said this year, another marathon will be organized to take place in the morning of August 20th, followed by a football match between Pader district and any other district in Acholi in the afternoon.

Ocen reveals that last year, the marathon attracted about 300 participants, and they are expecting at least 500 participants.

The committee has not yet raised any funds out of the expected budget, but Ocen said they expect to raise the funds from willing individuals, the government, and those who will take part in the marathon through the sale of kits.

The committee also intends to add more groups such as the elderly and disabled to take part in the marathon with the aim of raising funds to celebrate the day.

Ocen said on August 21st the committee will also disclose the location for the establishment of a memorial hospital, as well as a monument in memory of Lt. Gen. Paul Lokech.

The construction of Lt. Gen Paul Lokech Memorial Hospital was launched in 2022, during the first memorial prayer. The hospital is part of the works under the Paul Lokech Foundation, which was launched on August 8th, 2022 at his home in Kampala.

The Memorial Hospital is estimated to cost Shillings 2.967 billion.

URN