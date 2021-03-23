PAC queries UGX 700m Norwegian scholarship project at Kyambogo university

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kyambogo University Secretary Charles Okello is on the spot for an unauthorized budget alteration on a Norwegian scholarship project.

The University officials led by Okello on Monday appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament chaired by Budadiri West MP Nandala Mafabi to respond to queries raised by the auditor general on the NORHED-MVP project for the 2017/2018 financial year.

The NORHED Master of Vocational Pedagogy (MVP) is a Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) funded program to build capacity at the University to manage and implement vocational education and training in the country.

Okello failed to provide proof of authorization from the finance ministry to revise the project budget upwards from 671 Million to 753 Million Shillings. This caused a surplus of 82.2m Shillings which was 12% over budget.

The Auditor-General in his report noted that this may indicate a lack of coordination between the project management and the funders.

The auditor general also highlighted a big variance between the approved budget and actual expenditure, for instance, salary compensation was 65.9 Million Shillings but the expenditure was 125 Million Shillings, an increase of 89%.

Okello argued that the increase in funds was agreed upon following communication with the funder but Mafabi insisted that the funds are a public resource that requires approval for any budget revisions.

According to the Auditor-General, if more funds are availed than budgeted for, this may lead to misapplication as well as a loss of value if funds remain underutilized for a long period.

A case in point that MPs noted was 65.9 Million Shillings for ICT infrastructure which remained unutilized until the end of the financial year.

Okello explained that the estates’ officer had advised against any infrastructure developments since most of the buildings were dilapidated and up for demolition hence the money remained intact.

He noted that the project was awarded a no-cost extension by NORAD to utilize the funds in the next financial year.

However, the committee discovered that works are not yet complete but the University Secretary insisted that NORAD is aware and has given the green light for the funds to be utilized in 2021.

Jacquline Amongin the Ngora Woman MP demanded proof of this communication with NORAD.

URN