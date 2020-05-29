PAC queries UGX 573m payment of vehicle for Internal Affairs Minister

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee- PAC central government are investigating an advance payment of the official vehicle for the Minister of Internal Affairs.

The committee chaired by Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi was on Friday meeting officials from Ministry of Internal Affairs led by the Permanent Secretary Lynette Bagonza over the Auditor General’s report for financial year 2018/2019.

While reviewing the Ministry’s financial statements, PAC noted that 450 million shillings was advanced to Toyota Uganda nine days before the close of the financial year 2018/2019. The cost of the car was 543 million shillings.

This raised questions from Nandala who queried why the Ministry wired the money to CITI Bank.

“Was this vehicle budgeted for? We need confirmation that of the approved budget and an explanation of why it was not bought immediately,” said Nandala.

Mbarara Municipality MP Michael Tusiime further questioned whether the Ministry got permission from the Secretary to Treasury to advance money for a service they had not received since the act is in contravention with the Section 31 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

In her explanation, Lynette Bagonza said that the procurement was delayed since Gen. Jeje Odongo wanted a higher vehicle capacity than what they had planned to buy as recommended by the Ministry of Public Service. She said that they needed to first get clearance from the Ministry on the change in vehicle capacity which came in late and procured the vehicle at a total of 573 million.

Her response raised more queries from Amudat Woman MP Rosemary Nauwat and Tororo South MP who questioned the changes in the capacity of the vehicle to be procured and whether this did not have an impact on the cost of the vehicle.

Bagonza said that the cost of the vehicle had to increase but could not readily provide further details on the procurement regarding the initial cost and the changes in vehicle capacity.

Nandala directed the officials to appear again on Tuesday next week with the vehicle procurement details and an explanation on why money was not kept with Bank of Uganda.

URN