PAC probes immigration staff over performance agreements

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) has been given one-week to present before parliament a list of its staff that declined to sign performance agreements and plans for questioning.

The Immigration officials led by the Director Maj. Gen. Kasiita-Gowa were on Friday appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to respond to audit queries raised in the financial year 2018/2019. In the report, the Auditor General noted that all 21 staff under the U1 and U2 salary scale from the Director to the Principal Immigration Officer had not signed Performance Agreements as of July 31, 2018.

According to the Auditor General, the absence of Performance Agreements limits effective accountability and demonstration of commitment to the government’s strategic goals as specified in the National Development Plan. “I also observed that out of 562 staff, 78 staff in post at the beginning of the financial year 2018/2019 had filled in their annual performance plans implying that 484 staff did not undertake the activity,” he added.

PAC Chairperson Nathan Nandala Mafabi asked the Acting Commissioner Human Resource Proscovia Babirye to explain why staff refused to sign performance agreements and plans. But Babirye’s efforts to explain that the signing has since happened were futile as Nandala accused her of ‘sleeping on job’.

Nandala directed that his committee is furnished with a list of all staff who failed to sign performance agreements and plans for action. “Who are those who never did it? … We need them and we will deal with it. As you are sending the list here, you send us the current position as well,” he said.

Earlier, the Director of Citizenship and Immigration Control Maj. Gen. Kasiita-Gowa acknowledged that some staff had not signed performance agreements during a time when the entity was faced with management challenges.

********

URN