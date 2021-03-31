P7 candidate dies hours to exams following a dog bite

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emma Semata, a primary seven-candidate at Ebenezer Nursery and Primary school in Nakasongola, died hours to the exams following a dog bite. Semata breathed his last at around midnight at Entebbe hospital, where he was rushed by his parents after being beaten by a dog.

The deceased was registered to seat his PLE at Walukunyu Church of Uganda Primary School in Nabiswera sub county. Amos Sekate, the director of Ebenezer Nursery and Primary school says that Semata was among 21 candidates from his school who registered for PLE.

According to Sekate, Semata attended the PLE briefing at Walukunyu C/U examination center on Friday but his life deteriorated on Saturday and was rushed to hospital in critical state with severe pain in his arm following the dog bite on February 5, 2021.

He however says that he received information from Semata’s parents on Tuesday morning indicating that he had died at Entebbe hospital. “Semata was a bright boy and we expected him to perform well but it’s unfortunate that he died before sitting the exams,” Sekate said.

Semata’s parent, Edward Mpangire says that a rabid dog attacked his son at home. Mpangire says that they rushed Semata to a clinic in Kagoma in Wakiso shortly after the dog where he received treatment and returned home.

He says that his situation deteriorated on Saturday, prompting them to rush him to Entebbe hospital where they told them that they he had to take the anti-rabies vaccine.

Sam Mbangire, the Nakasongola Inspector of Schools told URN that they were yet to receive a report about the candidate’s death. Semata was among the 4,294 candidates who registered to seat PLE at 103 exam centers spread in the district.

He said the exams had gone well with the exception of a few areas where they received fewer examination scripts but they resolved the problem.

*****

URN